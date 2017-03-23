5 Things to Know: Knicks Conclude Season Series Against Blazers in Portland

10:00 PM EST | Moda Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. Last night, the Knicks built a 13-point lead early in Utah before the home team staged a late rally. The Jazz overcame the double deficit by reeling off an 11-0 run deep into the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert spearheaded Utah’s 108-101 win by scoring a career-high 35 points on 13-of-14 shooting from the floor. Kristaps Porzingis posted a team-high 24 points and seven boards in the defeat.

2. Derrick Rose was forced to the sidelines late in the third quarter with a foot injury. New York’s starting point guard returned to action in the fourth and X-rays were negative following the contest. The availability for Rose, Carmelo Anthony (sore left knee), and Lance Thomas (sore right hip) are in question for tonight's game against the Blazers.

3. On Wednesday night, the Bucks marched into the Moda Center and knocked off the Blazers 93-90 in a stellar defensive effort. Portland was held to just 4-of-21 shooting behind the arc while Damian Lillard (31 points) and C.J. McCollumn (21 points) were really the only productive offensive weapons. For the Bucks, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 48 points in the win.

4. In an effort to reach the postseason, the Blazers shook up the roster with a trade for Jusuf Nurkic. Portland acquired the intriguing big man by shipping Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic has started 14 of his 15 contests for the Blazers while averaging a solid 14.2 and 9.9 rebounds per game. The big man has provided a jolt of productivity to Portland’s group that has reeled off a 7-3 record in its last 10 outings. In the latest Western Conference standings, the Blazers trail Denver by 1.5 games in their pursuit for the final spot in the playoff race.

5. On November 22, the Knicks earned a 107-103 victory over the Blazers at Madison Square Garden. Porzingis poured in 31 points to go along with nine rebounds to fuel New York’s early season win. The Knicks outscored Portland 26-22 in the crucial fourth quarter where Rose delivered clutch buckets and six of his 18 points to push his squad to the win.