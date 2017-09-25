After a baptism of fire in his debut as Knicks head coach, Jeff Hornacek knows how hungry the city is for the brighter days that lay ahead. And he’s ready to deliver.

“It’s such an exciting place to be a part of, the Knicks and the iconic Madison Square Garden,” says Jeff. “The excitement’s there every time you show up. As a player and coach, that’s really what you like. The difficulties that come along with it, (last year) little things turned into big things and that added a layer of difficulty. But you learn. Guys learn. And the great thing (is) that it’s a new year, and we move forward.”

One of the game’s rising young coaching talents following a standout playing career, Hornacek was named the 28th head coach in Knickerbockers franchise history on Jun. 2, 2016. He is in his second year at the Knicks helm after leading the squad to a 31-51 (.378) mark in 2016-17.

“People know their sports here,” says Hornacek, 54. “It’s a big city so you’re always going to find people who recognize you, seeing you walk around. It’s been great. It’s always, `Good luck on the game,’ or it’s `Tough loss, get the next one.’ From the fans here, it’s always been positive with the way they approach games, so that’s been great, too.”

Hornacek arrived in New York following three seasons (2013-14 through 2015-16) at the helm of the Phoenix Suns. In 2013-14, his first year in Phoenix, he guided the Suns to a 48-34 record, representing a League-high 23-win improvement over the prior season. He was runner-up to San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, and is one of only four individuals in League history to be named both Player and Coach of the Month over the course of their career (December 1991, December 2013), joining Larry Bird, Larry Drew and Jason Kidd.

In four years as an NBA head coach, Hornacek owns a career record of 132-163 (.447). The 2017-18 campaign marks his eighth year on an NBA coaching bench, and he looks forward to piloting a young Knicks squad and its promising new talent.

“I think the biggest thing when you’re playing young guys is that they’re going to have to battle against veterans who know all the little tricks,” says Jeff. “Our coaching staff has a ton of experience, they’re guys who have won championships. It’s going to be about teaching the game, but also all the little tricks that you need to learn as a rookie or as a young player.

“But their enthusiasm is really what gets you going as a coach. When you see they’ve picked up on something, when they get that look in their eye of, `Ah, I get it.’ Stuff like that is what coaching is about. It’s trying to get these guys to play to the best of their capability. It’s tough to worry about wins and losses. We just have to try to get them to play the best they can possibly be, and the wins will come out of that.”

Hornacek served as a part-time player development and shooting coach for the Utah Jazz starting with the 2007 Playoffs and then running for three seasons (2007-08 through 2009-10). When Tyrone Corbin succeeded Jerry Sloan as head coach in February 2011, Hornacek was named a Jazz assistant coach and held that post for three seasons (2010-11 through 2012-13).

Hornacek’s coaching career follows an honor-laden playing tenure that spanned 14 seasons (1986-87 through 1999-2000) with three teams, over which he averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and .496 shooting over 1,077 career games (910 starts). Originally drafted by the Suns in the second round (46th overall) of the 1986 NBA Draft, he spent the first six years of his career in Phoenix, earning NBA All-Star honors in 1991-92 when he averaged a career-high 20.1 points in his final Suns season.

On Jun. 17, 1992, Jeff was traded to Philadelphia as part of the blockbuster deal that landed future Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in Phoenix. After a season-and-a-half with the 76ers, he was traded to Utah in February 1994 in a deal that turned out to be a major turning point for both Jeff and the Jazz.

In seven seasons with the Jazz (1993-94 through 1999-2000), Hornacek averaged 14.4 points and teamed with future Hall of Famer John Stockton to form the backcourt that helped lead Utah to back-to-back Western Conference Championships in 1997 and 1998. With the Jazz, he won the AT&T Three-Point Shootout twice (1998 at the Garden, 2000 at Oakland). Helping to lead the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs in each of his seven years in Utah, Jeff was accorded the ultimate honor when the Jazz retired his No. 14 on Nov. 19, 2002. Jeff and Knicks assistant coach Howard Eisley were among the players honored by the Jazz at the 20th Anniversary reunion of the 1997 West Champions at the Knicks-Jazz game on Mar. 22, 2017.

One of the greatest shooters in the game’s history, Hornacek ranks 16th on the all-time NBA career list with an .877 career free throw percentage, leading the League with .950 from the stripe in his final season (1999-2000). On the Jazz’ all-time career lists, Jeff is the all-time franchise leader in FT percentage (.897) and three-point percentage (.428), ranking sixth in assists (1,895) and seventh in three-pointers made (439).

Hornacek played for some of the most fabled coaches in the game’s history, including John MacLeod and Cotton Fitzsimmons in Phoenix, Doug Moe in Philadelphia, Sloan in Utah, and Johnny Orr in college.

“With my background, I played for Cotton Fitzsimmons, and in the pros my influences began with John MacLeod,” he remembers. “We had a lot of sets. Cotton just kind of let us play. With Jerry Sloan, it was you’re going to buckle down and play defense. I try to use all of that in my coaching. I know how hard it is to get to The Finals; we got there twice but could never win. You have to be able to play defense. Maybe that’s the Jerry Sloan influence of, look, you’ve got to take pride. I joke with the players when they’ll ask me, `Well, should we go over the pick this way or that way?’ And I say, `You know what? I can tell you one way or the other, but I’ll give you the Jerry Sloan line. Just do it, just get over the pick any way you can.’

At Iowa State, Jeff evolved from a walk-on to an All-Big Eight First Team selection as a senior, leading the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 1986. A career 10.7 scorer in college, his number 14 was retired by Iowa State in 1991.

A native of Elmhurst, IL, Jeff was born on May 3, 1963. Jeff and his wife Stacy have three grown children, for whom he developed his trademark gesture of touching the side of his face prior to each free throw. Ryan is a graduate of Notre Dame, Tyler is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and Abby is also a USC graduate and currently an on-air personality at Chicago-based Stadium digital sports network.