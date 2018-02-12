Jamie Mathews

Currently in his 14th season with the Knicks, Jamie works with team President Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry on numerous aspects of the team’s planning and operations...Joined Knicks as director, basketball administration in 2003-04, promoted to current post in 2008-09.

Joined Knicks after two years as assistant athletic director for development at Siena College...Served for four years (1997-2001) at USA Basketball, primarily as assistant director of men’s programs...Worked with 2000 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic Team which featured current Knicks Assistant GM Allan Houston.

Graduated from Providence College (BA, American Studies) in 1996...Served as basketball student manager at Providence under head coaches Pete Gillen and Rick Barnes...Cites late, legendary Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt as an influential and career mentor.

Native of upstate Kingston, NY...Jaime and his wife Patty are proud parents of son Jackson (11) and daughter Emma (7), and make their home in Westchester County.