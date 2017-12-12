The Madison Square Garden Company places the safety and security of our guests above all else. In light of the incident in New York yesterday morning, we have increased security measures across all of our venues and are working closely with local law enforcement and the NBA.

To help ensure that everybody can enjoy an unforgettable and safe experience at Madison Square Garden for tonight’s Knicks game, we strongly discourage guests from bringing unnecessary bags, particularly backpacks, into the arena. As always, all bags will be subject to rigorous screening, to include use of x-ray screening, which can delay entry into the arena. Guests who do not have a bag can take advantage of our No Bag Express Lines, located on the 31st street side of Chase Square.

Please plan ahead and allow yourself enough time to pass through security. Your safety and security is of great importance to us and we look forward to seeing you.