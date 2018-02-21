New York, NY (February 21, 2018) – The New York Knicks will hold their first-ever Chinese New Year Celebration presented by adidas on Saturday, February 24 as the team takes on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden at 7:30pm. The celebration will highlight the Chinese Lunar New Year with various in-game elements, giveaways, merchandise and special food selections.





In partnership with chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang, his Taiwanese-Chinese eatery BaoHaus will be available in the arena on February 24. Huang and the BaoHaus team will teach Madison Square Garden food and beverage staff how to make BaoHaus’ steamed buns, which are among the food choices the restaurant will provide for Knicks fans. Additionally, Huang’s youth basketball team, Dynasty Basketball based in Manhattan, will take to the court for the Junior Knicks halftime game.





Also during the game, the Knicks will honor the Walmart Community Playmaker Award Winner, the New York City Police Department’s Chief of Transportation, Thomas Chan, who is the first Chinese-American bureau chief and the highest-ranking member of Asian descent in the history of the NYPD. The Walmart Community Playmaker Program recognizes men and women who are making a difference in their communities.





Additionally, for the first time, the Knicks will participate in the 2018 Lunar New Year Parade in NYC on Sunday, February 25, led by former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell. Knicks fans will be able to visit parade organizer, Better Chinatown USA, at their table on the 6th floor concourse of the Garden throughout the game on Saturday.





Giveaways during the Knicks’ Chinese New Year Celebration include traditional red envelopes as well as a free NBA Year of the Dog stuffed animal to the first 500 fans to make a purchase in MSG’s Team Stores. Additionally, adidas Chinese New Year t- shirts will also be available for purchase in MSG’s Team Stores. The Chinese New Year’s Celebration presented by adidas is one of many theme nights the Knicks are holding at various games throughout the 2017-18 season. For more information and for tickets to the celebration, visit NYKnicks.com/tickets.