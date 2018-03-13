NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Troy Williams. The team had previously signed Williams to consecutive 10-day contracts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams, 6-7 and 220-pounds, is averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over 13.9 minutes in eight games with the Knicks. He first signed a 10-day contract with the team on Feb. 21, 2018.

Williams previously averaged 5.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over 16.9 minutes in 34 games (16 starts) over two seasons with Memphis and Houston. He appeared in four games for the Rockets this season before being waived on Feb. 14.

The Hampton, Va. native also appeared in 19 games for Rio Grande (G League) during the 2017-18 season, averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals over 29.1 minutes. He won the 2017 D-League Dunk contest and played in 33 games for Rio Grande and Iowa last season. He was originally signed by Memphis as an undrafted rookie free agent in Oct. 2016 after two collegiate seasons at Indiana University.