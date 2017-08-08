NEW YORK, August 8, 2017 – The New York Knickerbockers announced today that the team has signed guard Ramon Sessions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sessions, 6-3, 190-pounds, holds career averages of 10.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 23.7 minutes in 663 games (143 starts) over 10 seasons with Milwaukee, Cleveland, L.A. Lakers, Charlotte, Sacramento and Washington. In 50 games for Charlotte last season, he recorded averages of 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 16.2 minutes. The Myrtle Beach, SC-native was originally selected by Milwaukee in the second round (56th overall) of the 2007 NBA Draft.