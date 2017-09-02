Kristaps Porzingis

Friday, September 1 | Serbia 92 Latvia 82 F

Despite an early lead, Lativa suffered a defeat in its EuroBasket opener. Porzingis dropped 18 points and swatted four shots in 28 minutes of court time in his first game with the Latvian international team. Bogdan Bogdanovic led all scorers and Serbia with 30 points to lead his squad to the 10-point win.

Saturday, September 2 | Lativa 92 Belgium 64 F

Porzingis and the Latvians bounced back in a major way on Saturday. After a loss on Friday, Porzingis led his team with a 27-point explosive performance. The Knicks big man hit 8-of-16 shots from the floor, hauled down six boards, snatched two steals, and recorded a block in the win.

Monday, September 4 | Latvia 97 Great Britain 92 F

Following up his spectacular outing against Belgium, Porzingis helped to lift Latvia over Great Britain on Monday. Latvia improved to 2-1 in group play behind Porzingis’ 28 points in just 26 minutes of court time. Porzingis was incredibly efficient by drilling 11-of-17 shots from the floor while knocking down 3-of-4 buckets from deep range.

Tuesday, September 5 | Latvia 84 Russia 69 F

Latvia outscored Russia 50-25 in the second half while racking up third straight victory. Porzingis finished with 11 points and four rebounds in the win.

Thursday, September 7 | Latvia 89 Turkey 79 F

Lativa managed to hold off Turkey in the final contest of the group round. Porzingis delivered a stellar performance with 28 points and seven rebounds in the 89-79 win. Latvia rides a four-game winning streak into the round of 16 while Porzingis ranks 5th in points per game (22.4) during group action.

Willy Hernangomez

Friday, September 1 | Spain 99 Montenegro 60 F

As expected, the Spanish team cruised to a 39-point win on Friday to open group play. For Knicks fans, a familiar face shined for Spain. Willy Hernangomez led all scorers with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the floor and nearly recorded a double-double with nine boards in 19 minutes of action.

Saturday, September 2 | Spain 93 Czech Republic 56 F

Spain followed up Friday’s lopsided win with another impressive outing on Saturday. The Spanish team registered 33 points in the opening frame and built an early 19-point advantage. Hernangomez scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just 16 minutes to help Spain to improve to 2-0 in group play.

Monday, September 4 | Spain 91 Romania 50 F

Spain held Romania to a combined 16 points in the second and third quarters to capture a 41-point win on Monday. Once again, Hernangomez turned in an impressive performance by leading his squad in rebounds (13) and adding nine points to his box score total. Hernangomez also recorded two steals in Spain’s third overall win.

Tuesday, September 5 | Spain 79 Croatia 73 F

Hernangomez grabbed four rebounds in just 10 minutes of court time on Tuesday. The contest was the toughest test to date for Spain. However, Spain remained undefeated by closing in the fourth frame and the defending champs officially won its group.

Thursday, September 7 | Spain 87 Hungary 64 F

Spain dominated once again and wrapped up group play with an undefeated record. Hernangomez scored 15 points on 60 percent shooting from the floor in 20 minutes. The big man also snatched five boards in Spain’s 23-point victory.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Thursday, August 31 | Georgia 79 Lithuania 77 F

In a close contest that was decided in the final seconds, Lithuania just fell short to Georgia on Thursday. Kuzminskas was Lithuania’s best performer with an 18-point outing. The Knicks forward also collected three of his seven rebounds on the offensive glass.

Saturday, September 2 | Lithuania 88 Israel 73 F

Kuzminskas was instrumental in Lithuania’s 15-point victory on Saturday. He recorded 16 points on 63.6 percent shooting in addition to five boards in the win. Lithuania evened its record in group play at 1-1.

Sunday, September 3 | Lithuania 78 Italy 73 F

Lithuania held Italy to just nine points in the second quarter en route to a crucial 78-73 win on Sunday. Kuzminskas scored 14 points in 21 minutes as Lithuania racked up its second straight victory in the group round.

Tuesday, September 5 | Lithuania 94 Ukraine F

Kuzminskas delivered a solid performance with 17 points in 18 minutes in Lithuania’s blow-out victory over Ukraine. With the win, Lithuania secured a spot in the Final Phase of the tournament by improving to 3-1.

Wednesday, September 6 | Lithuania 89 Germany 72 F

With its fourth straight win, Lithuania secured first place in Group B of the tournament. Lithuania finished 4-1 in group play and Wednesday’s win propelled them into the single elimination action set to start on Saturday against Greece. Kuzminskas finished with seven points and six boards in Wednesday’s victory.

Saturday, September 9 | Greece 77 Lithuania 64 F

Lithuania suffered an unexpected defeat in the first game of the Round of 16. Kuzminskas finished strong by posting a team-high 20 points and five boards.