Erika Whitman

Begins her third season with the Knicks, as well as, all of MSG’s professional teams, as Team Sports Dietitian…Prior to joining MSG, served as a performance dietitian for the Department of Defense in the National Capital region…Served as the Director of Sports Nutrition at the University of Notre Dame for six years…Prior to joining the University of Notre Dame, worked in sports nutrition at the University of Florida and Pennsylvania State University…Received her degree in dietetics from the University of Delaware and completed her internship at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL.