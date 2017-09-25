Dr. Lisa Callahan

Dr. Callahan is currently in her 14th season overseeing the medical staffs of both the Knicks and the WNBA’s Liberty, and in the summer of 2014, was promoted to chief medical officer and senior vice president of player care for MSG Sports, adding the NHL’s New York Rangers, the NBA G League’s Westchester Knicks and the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack...Named director, player care in September 2004 and promoted to chief medical officer & vice president of player care in 2012…Secretary/treasurer of the NBA Team Physicians Society from 2013 through 2016; elected Vice President in 2016…Team physician for the 2014-16 USA Basketball Men’s National Team and team doctor for USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s Olympic gold-medal winning teams – the first female physician for the men’s Olympic team.

Had been named one of the city’s Best Doctors in New York magazine’s annual Best Doctors issue...Has also appeared on Castle Connelly’s list of the Best Sports Doctors in the metropolitan area and Who’s Who in American Medicine…In Spring of 2014, was named NBA Team Physician of the Year.

Co-founder and medical director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, rated the Northeast’s top orthopedic facility for the last 25 consecutive years (and best in the nation for six straight years) by U.S. News and World Report...Founding director of the Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program at the Hospital for Special Surgery...Extensive experience has included serving as a team physician for the NFL Giants, WUSA New York Power and at Stanford University and San Jose State University...In addition to Knicks duties, also serves as associate professor of clinical medicine at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University...Has completed two terms on the board of directors of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

North Carolina native...Alumni Honors Scholar at East Carolina University, earning a bachelor’s degree (magna cum laude) in 1983 and a medical degree in 1987...Earned Distinguished Alumnus of the Year honors from East Carolina in 2006...Author of The Fitness Factor: Every Woman’s Key to a Lifetime of Health and Well-Being (Lyons Press, 2002)...Avid runner and cyclist...Dr. Callahan and her husband Mark live in Manhattan.