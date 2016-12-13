PHX 113, NYK 111 OT: Porzingis Shines But Knicks Fall to Suns in Overtime

How It Happened:

In a game where the Knicks shots weren’t falling and Derrick Rose departed at halftime with back spasms, the road team fought until the bitter end in Phoenix. Trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, New York raced back on a 13-2 run to take the lead with 7:30 remaining in the game. A rare group led the charge as Ron Baker, Justin Holiday, Lance Thomas, Kyle O’Quinn, and Kristaps Porzingis provided life for the orange and blue in the fourth quarter spurt. Down the stretch, both teams exchanged buckets but an errant Devin Booker 3-pointer and a Kristaps Porzingis potential game-winner just missed to send the game to overtime. In the overtime session, Porzingis fouled out with 34 points and New York clinging to a 108-107 lead with 1:34 on the clock. Eric Bledsoe and Carmelo Anthony connected on shots to give their teams the short-lived advantage but the Suns point guard delivered the final blow with a scooping layup and 24 seconds remaining in the game. Anthony missed an opportunity to put the Knicks on top and New York was charged with a 24-second violation. Despite the comeback bid, the Knicks fell 113-111 in overtime, which is the first defeat of the west coast road trip.

Knick of the Night:

Porzingis erupted for 34 points, just one-point shy of tying his career-high. The second-year man hit 52 percent of his attempts from the floor and 4-of-4 from downtown. After a scuffle with Marquese Chriss in the third quarter, Porzingis scored 21 points. He also registered eight rebounds, three steals, and three swats in the defeat.

Notables:

Aside from Porzingis, O’Quinn was the difference maker in this game. O’Quinn jumped off the pine for 27 minutes, scoring 22 and more importantly ripping down 14 boards for another double-double performance.

News and Notes:

O’Quinn returned from an ankle injury after missing the two previous games. Baker earned some minutes tonight late in the third quarter. Head coach Jeff Hornacek opted for Baker instead of Sasha Vujacic as the back-up point guard with Rose sidelined. Rose suffered from back spasms in the second period and did not return.

Statistically Speaking:

Both teams shot a combined 50 attempts from downtown. New York finished 7-for-20 while Phoenix hit 9-of-30 behind the arc.

Next Up:

The Knicks continue the road tour out west with a trip to San Francisco tonight. On Thursday, New York will face the league’s best team on its home floor in Oakland.