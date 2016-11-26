CHA 107, NYK 102: Knicks Late Comeback Falls Short in Charlotte

How It Happened:

A rare scheduling quirk led to the Knicks and Hornets squaring off in back-to-back games. The two teams didn’t disappoint and they delivered consecutive contests that went down the wire. On Friday, New York captured an overtime win after Carmelo Anthony sunk a game-sealing midrange jumper. Charlotte bounced back quickly in its home building on Saturday with a 38-point first quarter and a lead that ballooned to 21 points.

Fast forward to the third quarter where the massive Hornets advantage was completely erased. Late in the period, Anthony connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game at 71-71. In the fourth period, Anthony buried another bucket to hand New York its first lead of the game with 7:29 remaining in the contest. After a Kristaps Porzingis impressive And-1 to the game again, the Knicks could not close the game and seize the control. Charlotte managed to escape the comeback bid while evening the season series at 1-1 with the 107-102 victory. Jeremy Lamb earned the starting nod after receiving a DNP in Friday’s game. The shooting guard scored 18 points and grabbed 17 boards while Kemba Walker posted a game-high 28 points in the win.

Knick of the Night:

Brandon Jennings did not finish as the Knicks high-scorer but he was the catalyst that got New York back in this game. The point guard harassed the Hornets guards and ended up scoring 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor in 25 minutes. He also dished four assists and grabbed four boards.

Notables:

Porzingis finished with 25 points in 37 minutes of action. New York’s power forward was efficient (7-16 FG / 9-11 FT) in the defeat.

News and Notes:

Nicolas Batum was sidelined on Saturday night due to a corneal abrasion and Marvin Williams did not dress with a hyperextended knee.

Statistically Speaking:

The Hornets attempted 42 free throws compared to New York’s 20.

Next Up:

The Knicks will head back to New York on Saturday night and receive a day off following the back-to-back contests.