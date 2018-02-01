The New York Knicks, in partnership with adidas, are launching comprehensive programming this February celebrating Black History Month. The initiative is designed to educate, enrich and recognize Black History with events, onsite presentations and special content at Knicks games, across social media channels and throughout the community.

The Knicks will feature a Black History themed night on Tuesday, February 6 when they host Milwaukee. The Black History Celebration, presented by adidas, will include the following:

-A pregame panel discussion “Breaking Barriers: Exploring Diversity in Sport” moderated by Swin Cash and featuring Steve Mills (President, Knicks), Scott Perry (General Manager, Knicks), Dashawnda Brown (VP, Suite Services, MSG), Craig Robinson (Vice President, Player Development, Knicks), Jamaal Lesane (SVP, Legal Affairs, Knicks) and Gerald Adams (Head of Global Business Development, adidas).

-In partnership with the We Are Family Foundation, a special halftime performance by the Harlem Gospel Choir along with Nile Rodgers and Kathy Sledge.

-The RISE ‘It Takes All Colors’ photo booth on the SAP Madison Concourse will allow fans to stand up for equality and diversity.

-Presentation of the Sweetwater Clifton ‘City Spirit’ Award, presented by ZTE, to the Black Fives Foundation, which works to preserve and promote the pre-1950 history of African Americans in basketball.

-In arena vignettes, including a piece featuring former Knick Cal Ramsey, the Knicks’ first black television commentator and Rucker Park legend.

In addition, other Black History Month programming includes:

- The Knicks and adidas are partnering with education technology company, Everfi, to launch the 306 Black History curriculum in five high schools throughout the city. The initiative, which informs and inspires students through stories of African Americans and celebrates pioneers in Black History, will feature Knicks personnel integrated with the digital learning platform.

- On Wednesday, February 28 the Knicks will hold a Youth Thought Leadership Symposium at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. The symposium will host students who participated in the Everfi306 program and will feature a panel of Knicks and adidas influencers and talent talking with attendees about the black youth experience.

- The Knicks are partnering and collaborating with African American street photographer Steven John Irby. The New York City native brings his craft to Madison Square Garden to serve as an official photographer for the Knicks for multiple home games throughout Black History Month. Beyond the games he will create a photo essay of his own personal journey as a New Yorker, lifelong Knicks fan and photographer, inspired by the different cultures of New York City and the game of basketball. His photography will be shared across the Knicks’ various media channels and outlets, as well as on his own Instagram channel, @Stevesweatpants.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the panel on Feb. 6, please contact a representative at 212-465-6080 or group.sales@msg.com.