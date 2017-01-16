ATL 108, NYK 107: Hawks Win Nail-Biter Despite Melo’s 30 in MLK Matinee

How It Happened:

A back-and-forth battle that featured 21 lead changes ended in the Hawks favor as Dennis Schroder buried a clutch 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in the game. On the opposite side of the floor, Derrick Rose drove hard to the rim when he received a glimpse after Atlanta's defense tilted towards the direction of Carmelo Anthony on slip screen. Rose’s layup attempt was blocked by Paul Millsap and the loose ball ended up in Anthony’s hands for the final shot. Anthony just missed the shot and a Joakim Noah tip layup opportunity fell short with the game clock expiring and the Hawks escaped MSG with a 108-107 win.

New York held a five-point lead with five minutes remaining in the contest, featuring a closing lineup of Rose, Justin Holiday, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Anthony, and Noah. Amid injuries to Kristaps Porzingis and Lance Thomas, head coach Jeff Hornacek opted to adjust the starting lineup. Hornacek started rookie Ron Baker next to Rose and brought Courtney Lee off the bench.

Atlanta won its second straight against the Knicks and now have nine victories in its last 11 outings. Dwight Howard did not play today (rest). Shroder led the Hawks with 28 points, former Knicks Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 20, and the visiting team hit 12-of-32 shots from downtown in the win.

Knick of the Night:

Anthony bounced back from a subpar Sunday afternoon to record 30 points on an efficient 62.5 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent behind the arc. The Knicks leading scorer also hit two buzzer beaters in the second and third quarters to go along with snatched seven boards.

Notables:

Holiday was effective off the bench today with 11 points, in a starting role, Baker recorded 12 points, Kuzminskas added 14, Rose finished with nine dimes, and Noah hauled down 17 rebounds.

News and Notes:

Following a pregame warm-up, Porzingis was ruled out of Monday’s game. Porzingis missed his third straight game with a sore left Achilles. Lance Thomas was sidelined for today’s contest due to an orbital fracture suffered in yesterday’s game in Toronto. He passed the concussion protocol but has to be fitted for a protective mask. Kuzminskas was struck in the face in the third quarter of action, which caused a laceration on his right cheek. After heading to the locker room, the Knicks rookie returned to the lineup midway through the third quarter.

Statistically Speaking:

New York dominated the glass by outrebounding Atlanta 53-36. The home team scored 13 second chance points and 15 offensive rebounds.

Next Up:

The Knicks will have the day off on Tuesday following back-to-back games. However, the team will travel to Boston in preparation for Wednesday’s showdown against the Celtics.