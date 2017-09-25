Anthony Goenaga

Anthony celebrates more than two decades with the Knicks, as he is currently in his sixth season as associate athletic trainer, 23rd overall season with the Knicks...Assists in all areas of medical therapy/treatment, including individual work with players and physical therapy assignments...Coordinates and implements individual players’ rehab and injury-prevention programs...Responsible for assisting players with acute injuries…Has served as trainer for Knicks’ Summer League squad since 2005...Served on host training staff at 2015 NBA All-Star Game at MSG.

Originally joined Knicks in 1995-96 as training staff intern, then served as trainer’s room attendant prior to promotion to fulltime position in 2004...Named assistant athletic trainer in 2004-05 and to current post in 2012-13.

NBA training career has spanned the globe...Accompanied contingent of NBA and WNBA players and coaches on landmark NBA/FIBA basketball development camp in Cuba, April 2015...In summer 2012, served as athletic trainer for NBA’s Basketball Without Borders trip to Moscow (served in similar capacity for NBA’s BWB Brazilian trip to Sao Paulo in 2007), and also worked at 2012 London Olympics...In summer 2009, accompanied a contingent of NBA players and coaches on League-sponsored goodwill tour of China...In summers of 2008 and 2010, served as trainer for the U.S. Olympic Select Team in Las Vegas...Worked with Carmelo Anthony at 2012 London Olympics (Gold Medal) and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics (Gold Medal) and at the last six NBA All-Star Games (2012-2017).

Certified athletic trainer, physical therapist, performance enhancement specialist (2005) and corrective exercise specialist (2006)...Completed undergraduate work at Purchase College (bachelor’s degree, biology, 1997) and graduate work at Long Island University (bachelor’s degree, health science; master’s degree, physical therapy, 2000)...Became certified athletic trainer in 2002...Completed level one training in dry needling therapy in Summer 2015...Has worked as a clinician in various physical therapy settings.

Big Apple native lives in Thornwood with his wife Carolina and their two sons: Aidan (9; born on Jun. 7, 2008 at 9 p.m.; resulting in 6/7/8/9 symmetry) and Daniel (7)...Fluent in Spanish...Last name is pronounced go-e-NA-ga.