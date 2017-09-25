Answorth A. Allen, MD

Team Physician (Orthopedist) for the New York Knicks since 2005....Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery, specializing in sports-related injuries of the knee, shoulder, and elbow, and a Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City…Currently serves as an Orthopedic Consultant for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team and the West Indies Cricket Board of Control…Former Head Team Physician for the New York Mets.

Dr. Allen has served as Medical Director to the National Basketball Players Association and is the former Team Physician for the Long Island Rough Riders Soccer team…Was an Assistant Team Physician for both the New York Saints Lacrosse team and the New York State Racing Association…While completing his fellowship in Sports Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, was Assistant Team Physician for the University of Pittsburgh and Assistant Company Physician for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Graduate of the Weill Medical College of Cornell University and completed residency in orthopedic surgery at the New York Orthopedic Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center…Author of over one hundred international and domestic peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and scientific presentations on shoulder, knee and elbow injuries…Has been recognized as one of America’s Top Doctors by Castle Connolly, one of NY’s Best Doctors by New York Magazine, and Super Doctor by The New York Times.