5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks conclude a four-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. has led the Knicks in scoring on the road trip with an average of 20 points per game.

2. Enes Kanter has recorded a double-double for New York in each of the team's last three games. He is averaging over 16 points and 13 rebounds during this three-game streak. He also completed his 32nd double-double for the season on Tuesday night, a career high in a season.

3. Milwaukee is coming off of a 110-99 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. The Bucks currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

4. The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game. Milwaukee pulls down 31.3 defensive rebounds per game, which is 29th in the league. Look for the Knicks to take advantage of second chance opportunities against the Bucks tonight.

5. The Knicks are expected to start Frank Ntilikina in the backcourt for the second straight game, giving the rookie guard an increased opportunity.