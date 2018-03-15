5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. In the previous meeting between the Knicks and 76ers at MSG, Enes Kanter scored 31 points and pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds while matching up against 76ers All-Star, Joel Embiid.

2. The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, while the Sixers are the top ranked rebounding team in the league. Expect a battle on the boards tonight in The Garden.

3. Philadelphia lost at home to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Sixers were led by Ben Simmons, who finished with a triple-double, but dropped to 36-30 on the season.

4. Michael Beasley, who led the Knicks in scoring with 21 points on Tuesday night, had one of his best games of the season on February 12 vs. Philadelphia, scoring 22 points while shooting 50% from the field.

5. Tim Hardaway Jr. did not practice yesterday with a sprained right ankle. He is questionable for tonight's game.

6. Lance Thomas is not with the team tonight for personal reasons.