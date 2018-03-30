5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Trey Burke has scored at least 15 points in five straight games, including putting up a career-high 42 points against the Charlotte Hornets on 3/26.

2. Since the two teams last met on December 22nd, Detroit acquired Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with the Pistons. Griffin, however, is out for tonight’s game with an ankle injury.

3. The Pistons currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings and are five games out of the playoff picture.

4. Emmanuel Mudiay has flourished coming off of the bench in two straight games, averaging 16.5 points while knocking down 52% of his shots from the floor.

5. Detroit shoots the ball extremely well from downtown, shooting 37% as a team, which is 7th in the NBA. This however doesn’t translate to point total, as the Pistons rank 26th in the NBA in points per game.