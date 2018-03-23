5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks have won 2 of their last 3 games and are coming off of a 119-98 loss to Miami on the road. Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

2. The Knicks and Timberwolves have only matched up once this season, with Minnesota winning by a final score of 118-108 behind 23-15-9 from Karl-Anthony Towns.

3. The Wolves are 1-2 in their last three games, most recently beating the Clippers 123-109. Andrew Wiggins and Towns both scored 27+.

4. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 20.6 ppg over his last 14 games and has scored in double digits in 13 of the 14.

5. Lance Thomas is not with the team tonight for personal reasons. Additionally, All-Star Jimmy Butler remains out for the Wolves with a knee injury.