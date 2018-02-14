7:30 PM ET | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. On Monday night, the Sixers outscored the Knicks 22-13 and closed the deal in the fourth quarter to upend New York 108-92. Dario Saric was productive for Philadelphia with a team-high 24 points and T.J. McConnell jumped off the pine to record his first career triple-double. With the victory, the Sixers captured their 11th straight home win while improving to 2-0 in the season series.

2. Head coach Jeff Hornacek adjusted the starting lineup on Monday to counter Philadelphia’s size advantage. Lance Thomas started in place of Courtney Lee to defend the dynamic rookie point guard Ben Simmons. Lee jumped off the pine and turned in a solid performance with 18 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor, 3-of-4 behind the arc, and 7-of-7 at the charity stripe. Michael Beasley was the Knicks top performer with 22 points in a season-high 39 minutes. Enes Kanter posted his 27th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

3. Newly acquired point guard, Emmanuel Mudiay will make his Madison Square Garden debut while sporting the orange and blue tonight. Mudiay expressed his desire to play at MSG prior to the 2015 NBA Draft, “If I was to come here, it would definitely be a blessing and definitely be something that I would look forward to because everybody here is so crazy about basketball. It will make me try to stay on top of my game as much as possible.” Mudiay has played two games for New York thus far and is averaging 10.5 points and six assists in 24 minutes of court time.

4. In the first meeting, the Knicks and Wizards engaged in an offensive battle in the first half as both teams scored over 60 points. With New York trailing 64-63 entering the third quarter, Washington managed to stifle the road team’s offense by holding them to just 14 points while posting 26 in the period. The Wizards never looked back in the 121-103 victory. John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat combined to score 73 points on their home floor.

5. Washington will face the Knicks tonight without its starting point guard and All-Star, John Wall. The Wizards leading assist-man underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee on January 31. Wall is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks. Washington has found a way to remain successful by winning six of its last eight games without Wall in the lineup. Head coach Scott Brooks has tinkered with the starting unit to adjust to Wall’s absence. Brooks has mixed and matched with either Markieff Morris or Kelly Oubre Jr. joining Bradley Beal, Tomas Satoransky, Otto Porter Jr., and Gortat. Washington currently sits in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 32-24 overall record.