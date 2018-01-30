7:30 PM ET | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. The Knicks concluded an 11-day, seven-game road trip in spectacular fashion by cruising past the Suns 107-85 on Friday night. From the opening tip, New York set the tone with a 10-point lead in the first quarter. The road team broke the game wide open in the second half due to stringent defense that limited Phoenix to just 36 points. On the offensive side of the court, the Knicks were balanced as five players reached double figures in points. Enes Kanter led the squad with 20 points and 10 rebounds while New York completed the season series sweep over the Suns.

2. In six games, Trey Burke has displayed a knack for scoring and distributing the rock at the point guard position. The change of tempo Burke possesses at the lead guard spot was extremely effective in Friday’s win. Over his last two games, Burke has averaged 18 points and seven assists in 23.5 minutes of court time. The 25-year old is efficient as seen in his two most recent performances where he shot a combined 16-of-26 from the floor. Head coach Jeff Hornacek has utilized Burke in the backcourt with rookie Frank Ntilikina or next to Tim Hardaway Jr. and a variation of players in the second unit.

3. The Knicks enter tonight’s final matchup against the Nets with a commanding 3-0 lead in the season series. In the three wins, New York owns an average margin of victory at 14.3 points while averaging 112 per game. The Knicks dropped Brooklyn 119-104 in the most recent meeting at the Barclays Center. Kristaps Porzingis and Michael Beasley combined for 49 points and 19 rebounds. Ntilikina recorded a double-double (10 points, 10 assists) in 29 minute soff the pine. With a victory tonight, New York would notch its first sweep over the Nets in seven years.

4. Brooklyn is in the midst of a tough stretch with three consecutive defeats and five losses in its last eight outings. On Saturday night, the Nets fell to the Timberwolves 111-97 despite 21 points from Jahil Okafor. Brooklyn’s leading scorer, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed the contest due to strained groin. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Hollis-Jefferson is listed as day-to-day. The Nets expect D’Angelo Russell to return to action tonight at MSG after sitting out Saturday’s contest to rest. In his last outing, Russell posted 14 points in 21 minutes against Milwaukee last Friday.

5. The Knicks will debut the highly anticipated City Edition jerseys in front of the New York faithful tonight at Madison Square Garden. These special uniforms were designed as a collaborative effort between the Knicks franchise, Nike, the NBA, and the Uniformed Firefighters Association. For each game the team dons the unique jersey, the Knicks will donate tickets enabling local firefighters to attend and provide a special game night experience.