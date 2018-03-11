5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored at least 17 points in each of the last eight games. Over this period, he is averaging 22.1 points per game.

2. Six Knicks, including Hardaway Jr., scored 14+ points on Friday night in Milwaukee, with Emmanuel Mudiay (19) and Troy Williams (18) leading the charge. Both players shot 50% from the field.

3. Toronto snapped Houston's 17-game win streak with a 108-105 win over the Rockets on Friday. The Raptors currently sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.

4. The Knicks squared off against the Raptors on February 8th in Toronto. Michael Beasley led New York with 21 points, but it wasn't enough as Toronto took the victory 113-88.

5. Expect a battle in the paint on Sunday afternoon. Both teams rank in the top five in blocks per game in the NBA.