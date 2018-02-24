7:30 PM ET | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

By Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks and Celtics have met three times this season, with the Knicks winning the only match up at Madison Square Garden back in December. Michael Beasley led the Knicks to victory with a season-high 32 points, including 28 points in the second half. Enes Kanter contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, while Courtney Lee and Jarrett Jack each poured in 12 points. Tonight will mark the final battle between the two teams as New York looks to tie up the season series.

2. The Celtics are coming off of a 110-98 win over the Detroit Pistons last night in their first game back from the All-Star break. Six Celtics scored in double figures with rookie Daniel Theis leading the way with 19 points.

3. Knicks Guard Trey Burke filled it up with a season-high 26 points on Thursday night when the Knicks took the floor in Orlando. Burke shot 12-of-22 from the floor, and 2-of-5 from the three-point line, on his way to his Knicks career-high.

4. After dropping 37 points in the final game before the All-Star break, Tim Hardaway Jr. continued to have the hot hand in Thursday night’s match up against the Magic. Hardaway Jr. finished with 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field. Hardaway Jr. will look to continue score over 20 points for the third straight game.

5. In the team’s first game back from the All-Star break, head coach Jeff Hornacek debuted a younger line up with more guards on the floor. The changes paid off, with the team finishing with 31 assists (eight above season average) and 120 points.