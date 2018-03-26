5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Less than two weeks ago, the Knicks blew out the Hornets 124-101 at MSG behind 25 points from Tim Hardaway Jr.

2. Frank Ntilikina scored a career-high 15 points on 3/17 vs Charlotte. He shot 66% from downtown in the game and was a +20 for the Knicks.

3. Last night, Trey Burke led the Knicks to a road win with 19 points against his former team, the Washington Wizards. Eight Knicks players scored in double figures in a balanced team effort.

4. The Hornets have won three games in a row, including against the Brooklyn Nets, where Dwight Howard scored 32 points and brought down 32 rebounds, giving him the first 30-30 NBA game since 2008.

5. Damyean Dotson (sprained right mid foot) and Kyle O’Quinn (strained left hip) both missed last night’s game and will not play tonight.