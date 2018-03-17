5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Michael Beasley is coming off of one of his best performances of the season, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

2. The season series between the two teams is tied 1-1. After tonight, they will meet for the final time in Charlotte on March 26.

3. New York has a three-game home win streak against Charlotte dating back to last season.

4. Expect a battle in the paint on Saturday evening. Enes Kanter and Dwight Howard are both in the top 12 in double-doubles in the NBA this season.

5. The Hornets are coming off of a 129-117 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 33 and 24 points respectively.

6. Courtney Lee is not with the team tonight for personal reasons.