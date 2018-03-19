5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. New York is coming off of a 124-101 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday evening. 124 points is the Knicks highest scoring output of the season, led by 72 points from the bench.

2. The Knicks continue to rank amongst the league leaders in several key statistical categories, including offensive rebounds per game (5th), blocks per game (6th) and free throw percentage (8th).

3. Frank Ntilikina scored a career-high 15 points on 5-8 from the field on Saturday Night. Look for the rookie to sustain his momentum tonight.

4. Enes Kanter continues to average a double-double (14.1 ppg and 10.8 rpg) and is looking to add to his career-high of 33 on the season.

5. Lance Thomas is not with the team tonight for personal reasons. In addition, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen are all expected to miss tonight’s game for the Bulls due to injury.