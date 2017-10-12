7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

1. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a team 21 points on Monday night in the Knicks preseason tilt against the Rockets. New York fell to Houston in the fourth exhibition contest but the home squad missed key players for the matchup. Kristaps Porzingis (sore right hip), Frank Ntilikina (contused right knee), Doug McDermott (sprained left fifth finger), Mindaugas Kuzminskas (sore left calf), and Luke Kornet (sore left hamstring) did not suit up on Monday night. Additionally, Michael Beasley departed the game in the third quarter due to a bruised left elbow.

2. On a positive note, Ntilikina and Porzingis participated in part of practice on Thursday afternoon. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said the two players will most likely be sidelined for tonight’s game against the Wizards but both players will have six days to prepare for the season opener next Thursday. Kuzminskas and Kornet are expected to return to the lineup.

3. Ramon Sessions started at the point guard spot on Monday night and Ron Baker made his preseason debut. Baker jumped off the pine, recorded five points and dished out four assists in 24 minutes of court time.

4. A real bright spot for the Knicks on Monday night was the performance of rookie Damyean Dotson. New York’s second round pick dropped 17 points on an incredibly efficient 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 behind the arc.

5. The Wizards enter tonight’s game with a 3-1 record in preseason action. On Wednesday night, Washington suffered a 117-115 defeat to the Heat in Miami. John Wall posted 16 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in 27 minutes. According to the Wizards, Wall will not play tonight for rest purposes.

