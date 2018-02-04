12:00 PM ET | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. Despite a dominating performance on the glass and in second chance points, the Knicks suffered a last-second defeat to the Bucks on Friday night. After New York grabbed a two-point lead in the late stages, Milwaukee answered back on a Giannis Antetounmpo layup to tie the contest at 90 apiece. Enes Kanter could not connect on a layup attempt to provide the road team with the lead and on the opposite side, Antetounmpo’s spinning bucket in the paint sealed the 92-90 victory for the Bucks. As mentioned above, the Knicks outrebounded Milwaukee 57-36 and outscored the home team 52-40 in the paint.

2. Enes Kanter continued his impressive play on Friday night with a 17-point, 18-rebound evening that included 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. He became the first Knick since 1978 to record at least three consecutive 17-17 outings. Currently, Kanter ranks fourth in the NBA in field goal percentage, No. 10 in rebounding, and No. 4 in offensive rebounds.

3. New York will take the court for the 17th time in franchise history on Super Bowl Sunday. Later tonight, the New England Patriots will look to defend their crown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minnesota. The Knicks hold an 11-6 mark in games played on Super Sunday.

4. The Hawks captured a 116-104 in the first meeting between the two teams in Atlanta. In the second matchup, the Knicks topped the Hawks 11-107 behind 30 points from Kristaps Porzingis and Doug McDermott jumped off the pine to post 23. Jarrett Jack added 19 points, Frank Ntilikina recorded three steals, and the team shot 48 percent from the floor in the win. Today will mark the final battle between the two Eastern Conference squads this season.

5. On Friday night, the Hawks surrendered 41 points to the Celtics in the third quarter and fell to the Celtics 119-110. The loss dropped Atlanta to an overall record of 15-37 on the season. The Hawks have lost five of their last six games entering today’s tilt against the Knicks.