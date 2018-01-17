8:00 PM ET | FexExForum

TV: MSG

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. On Monday afternoon in Brooklyn, the Knicks exploded in the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run while outscoring the Nets 36-20. The final spurt in the period lifted New York to a bounce back 119-104 win after falling to the Pelicans in the previous contest. Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 behind the arc in just 27 minutes of work. The Knicks were efficient on Monday by shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent behind the arc in their third victory over the Nets this season.

2. Tim Hardaway Jr. was held out of Monday’s contest in Brooklyn. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said New York’s staff wants to bring back Hardaway Jr. slowly from the injury that sidelined him for 20 games. The precautionary move was also a reflection of Hardaway Jr. playing 32 minutes in the overtime contest against the Pelicans. The shooting guard is expected to suit up tonight in Memphis.

3. The Knicks are in the midst of a seven-game road trip, which is the longest trek since the 1988-89 season. New York owns wins over five of its next six opponents on the road as the team has not met Golden State this season. The teams the Knicks will face on the road trip hold a combined 121-141 overall record.

4. In the first meeting between New York and Memphis, the Knicks dominated after falling behind by nine points in the first quarter. Courtney Lee was the catalyst on the offensive side of the floor with 24 points and four long bombs. Porzingis scored 18, Enes Kanter registered a double-double, and Jarrett Jack dished out 10 dimes in the win. Marc Gasol was held in-check as he scored 17 points.

5. The Grizzlies enter tonight’s game with a 14-28 mark but fresh off a 123-114 win over the Lakers. With Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons out of the lineup, interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been forced to adjust his lineups. Tyreke Evans is in the backcourt and the team’s leading scorer at 19.6 points per game and rookie Dillon Brooks is looking for another solid performance after posting 19 points in the win on Monday. Gasol leads Memphis in rebounds and blocked shots.