8:00 PM ET | American Airlines Arena

TV: MSG

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. The Knicks and Wizards combined to score 127 points in a high-scoring first half on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for the road team, Washington continued its offensive onslaught in the second half and limited New York to just 14 points in the third quarter. Bradley Beal and John Wall combined for 52 points to help lift the Wizards to a 121-103 victory as the Knicks fell to 18-20 on the season.

2. Michael Beasley scored a team-high 20 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the floor in the nation’s capital. The 28-year old also grabbed nine boards, dished out three assists, recorded two steals, and swatted two shots in just 25 minutes of court time. Beasley is on quite a tear of late, considering he is averaging 19 points, 8.7 rebounds, and shooting an efficient 55.5 percent from the field over his last four games. Head coach Jeff Hornacek has utilized Beasley as the first option on the second unit but the versatile forward is starting to receive crunch time minutes. Beasley played 10 minutes in the fourth quarter against the Spurs and Wizards in the Knicks last two outings.

3. In the first meeting between the two teams, New York dominated from the opening tip despite Kristaps Porzingis departing the game following an ankle injury in the first quarter. The Knicks jumped out to a 33-22 lead in the first frame and never looked back in a 115-86 win on November 29. Enes Kanter was a major factor in the win as he scored 22 points and hauled down 14 boards. Courtney Lee added 17 points and the New York bench combined to post 58 points. New York shot a blistering 60.3 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent behind the arc in the home victory.

4. Miami has turned up the heat over its last 10 games with a 7-3 record to ascend to the seventh spot in the latest Eastern Conference standings. At 20-17 overall, the Heat is riding a two-game win streak heading into tonight’s matchup against the visiting Knicks. On Wednesday night, Miami shot the lights out from downtown as the team hit 17-of-34 shots from deep range. The Heat rank No. 6 in 3-point attempts and No. 7 in makes this season. Kelly Olynyk scored a game-high 25 points, Goran Dragic finished with 24, and Josh Richardson tallied 22 in the win.

5. Heading into the rematch tonight, Miami is dealing with some injury issues even though James Johnson returned on Wednesday. Dion Waiters has missed five straight games due to an ankle injury and Justise Winslow is suffering from a sprained knee that has sidelined him for the past nine games.