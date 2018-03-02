10:30 PM ET | Staples Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

By Chris Henderson

1. In their only meeting this season, the Knicks blew out the Clippers 107-85 at Madison Square Garden in November. Enes Kanter finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while shooting 75 percent from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 13 points in the victory.

2. The Los Angeles Clippers enter tonight's game with momentum on their side. The Clippers have won 7 of their last 10 games and are currently one spot out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Since shaking up their roster in late January by trading away Blake Griffin, the Clippers have won 7 of 11 games.

3. Emmanuel Mudiay had his best performance as a Knick on Monday night against Golden State, scoring 20 points (8-15 FG) and adding seven assists. As a member of the Knicks, Mudiay has averaged 11.7 points and 5.8 assists per game.

4. The Knicks have improved their long-range shooting recently, shooting over 40 percent from downtown in three of their last four games, above the season average of 35.2 percent.

5. Over his last eight games, Trey Burke is averaging 13.4 points per game on an efficient 53 percent from the floor. Burke has scored 1.15 points per possession on pick-and-rolls as a ball handler this season, which lands him in the 96th percentile of all NBA players.