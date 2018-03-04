5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson:

1. The Knicks and Kings only meeting this season took place at Madison Square Garden on November 11th. The Knicks controlled the game from start to finish and won by a final score of 118-91 behind 20 points from Courtney Lee, 17 points and 13 rebounds from Enes Kanter, and 14 points from Damyean Dotson off the bench.



2. Enes Kanter is one double-double away from his 31st of the season, which would tie his career-high. Kanter scored 18 points and bought down 14 rebounds in the Knicks last outing on Friday night.



3. Troy Williams will be active for the Knicks tonight after New York signed Williams to a second 10-day contract yesterday.



4. New York is ranked sixth in the league in offensive rebounds per game and blocks per game, and seventh in free throw percentage.



5. Sacramento Center Willie Cauley-Stein is questionable for tonight's game with a back injury.