5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Enes Kanter recorded his 31st double-double of the season on Sunday night against the Kings with 14 points and 16 rebounds. If Kanter drops a double-double against the Trail Blazers, he will set a career high with 32 for the season.

2. When the Trailblazers visited The Garden in November, New York's backcourt of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee led the way with a combined 30 points. Kristaps Porzingis contributed 22 points, while Kyle O'Quinn pulled down 11 boards and added eight points off the bench. Despite these performances the Knicks fell to the Trail Blazers 103-91.

3. The Trail Blazers are on a seven-game winning streak. Portland has not lost since the All-Star break and defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 last night in LA.

4. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.5 points per game over his last 10 outings, including scoring 37 points against the Washington Wizards on February 14th. He scored 24 points in his last outing against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

5. Expect a battle in the paint tonight on the defensive end with both teams ranking among the league's best in blocks per game. The Knicks rank sixth in the league with an average of 5.4 blocks per game, while the Trail Blazers are eighth with 5.1 blocks per game.