8:00 PM ET | TD Garden

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. The Knicks treated the home crowd to a dominating performance in last night’s 111-95 victory over the Nets. In the first half, New York dropped 61 points and eventually built an insurmountable 25-point lead. The home team caught fire from deep range by hitting 13-of-26 shots from the three-point line. Kristaps Porzingis paced the Knicks with a game-high 28 points in 30 minutes as New York wrapped up the season series win against its crosstown rival for the first time in seven years. With the victory, the Knicks improved to 16-9 at Madison Square Garden this season.

2. Enes Kanter’s presence in the paint on Tuesday led the double-digit win. The big man scored 20 points and hauled down a game-high 20 boards. He also set a career-high with five assists in a truly productive evening in New York. Kanter pushed his double-double total to 21, which ranks No. 13 in the NBA. According to HoopsHype, the 25-year old is in his third season with a PER above 23. Dirk Nowitzki is the only other European to accomplish that statistic more than twice.

3. Porzingis knocked down a career-high six triples against the Nets. Over his last four games, Porzingis has connected on 66.7 percent of his shots from the arc. It’s a career season for the All-Star, considering he’s hitting 40.5 percent from the three-point line this season and the mark is good for 29th in the NBA. This is an incredible achievement for a player that stands 7’3” and also leads the league in blocked shots.

4. The season series between New York and Boston is locked at one apiece entering tonight’s third installment. In the second matchup, the Knicks rallied in the second half behind the prolific scoring of Michael Beasley. The dynamic offense was on display in that second half as Beasley poured in 28 of his season-high 32 points. Beasley sunk 13-of-20 shots from the floor to go along with 12 boards in one of his best performances of the season.

5. The Celtics return from a four-game road trip to host the Knicks tonight at TD Garden. Following a seven-game win streak, Boston has fallen in five of its last seven games. Despite the recent dip, the Celtics own the best record in the Eastern Conference at 36-15 on the season. Boston is the top team in the league in defensive rating and it ranks No. 4 in three-point attempts and makes this year. In tonight’s contest, the Celtics will hit the floor shorthanded as their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is out with a right quad contusion. Additionally, Marcus Smart is out and Shane Larkin is questionable.