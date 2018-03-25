5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped a career-high 39 points in the Knicks last outing against the Timberwolves. He shot 56% overall from the floor and 54.5% from downtown.

2. Frank Ntilikina is averaging 10 ppg over the last four games, including a career-high of 15 points vs. Charlotte on March 17th.

3. The Wizards are coming off of a 108-100 loss at home to the Denver Nuggets. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 24 points and shooting 66% from three.

4. In the last meeting between the two teams in February, Tim Hardaway Jr. erupted for 37 points and shot over 50% from the field. Enes Kanter also had a huge double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds, to go along with 5 assists.

5. Damyean Dotson (sprained right mid foot) and Kyle O’Quinn (strained left hip) are out tonight. While Wizards guard John Wall returned to practice yesterday after being sidelined for almost two months with a knee injury, he will not play tonight vs the Knicks.