7:00 PM ET | Capital One Arena

TV: MSG

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. Despite six Knicks reaching double figures, the home team was unable to exact revenge against the Spurs last night. San Antonio took control of the contest in the third quarter after New York led by two points at the 8:22 mark of the period. A 19-4 run in the middle of the stanza shifted the momentum to the road squad and it outscored the Knicks 29-18 in that crucial quarter. In the third period, the Spurs hit 3-of-4 shots from downtown and reached the free throw line 16 times. LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard combined to score 54 points to lead San Antonio to the 100-91 win.

2. Michael Beasley posted a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds last night against the Spurs. He fell one rebound shy of his third double-double of the season but the forward is averaging 22 points and 8.6 rebounds over his last three outings. This year, Beasley’s Per 36 numbers are the second-best of his 10-year career as he’s averaging 22.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.

3. Ron Baker sustained a left orbital fracture in Sunday’s game against the Pelicans. The guard was sidelined for last night’s contest as he’s being fitted for a face mask. Baker is listed as day-to-day. Prior to the injury, head coach Jeff Hornacek has utilized Baker in small-ball lineups with some success. Last night, Hornacek played rookie Damyean Dotson in a brief stint in the first half and Ramon Sessions recorded nine minutes off the bench.

4. The Knicks are entering a crucial stretch with three road games prior to the big west coast trip towards the end of the month. Starting tonight, New York will face Washington, Miami, and Dallas before returning home to host the Bulls next Wednesday night. Currently, the Mavericks are the only team on the upcoming three-game trip that is not in the current playoff picture.

5. Washington has won seven of its last 10 games heading into tonight’s matchup against New York. John Wall missed some time due to a knee injury but the All-Star point guard is back and the Wizards seem to have generated some momentum in their rise to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. Wall and Bradley Beal form a deadly backcourt combo, considering the two players combine to average 41.7 points, 12.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Tonight will mark the first regular season meeting between the two Eastern Conference foes after the squads tangled twice in the preseason.