7:30 PM ET | Air Canada Centre

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. The Knicks fell to the Bucks 103-89 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately for New York fans, the major news of the evening was Kristaps Porzingis’ knee injury. The All-Star completed a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo but fell to the ground in pain in the early stages of the second quarter. Porzingis was helped to the locker room and was later sent to the hospital for further evaluation. Milwaukee’s 14-5 run to start the second period coincided with Porzingis’ departure and the Bucks lead grew to 13 points by the end of the third quarter. Antetokounmpo and Bledsoe combined for 46 points, 16 rebounds, and 14 assists in Milwaukee’s second win over New York this season. Enes Kanter was strong once again with a 19-point, 16-rebound performance.

2. An MRI at the hospital on Tuesday night confirmed that Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee. A timeline for his rehab and return are not available at this time but stay tuned to Knicks.com for updates. Ron Baker underwent right shoulder surgery and he is expected to be ready for training camp. Additionally, Kanter had oral surgery on Wednesday. The big man is out for tonight’s contest in Toronto.

3. Yesterday, New York acquired two second-round draft picks (2020 and 2021) and forward Johnny O’Bryant from Charlotte in exchange for center Willy Hernangomez.

4. The Raptors captured a 107-84 win in the first meeting between the two teams on November 17. Five days later, the Knicks responded by topping Toronto 108-100 in front of their home crowd. In one of the best victories of the season, New York outscored the visiting Raptors 41-10 in the third quarter after trailing by 11 at the half. Tim Hardaway Jr. was the offensive catalyst in the win as he posted 38 points and seven assists in 37 minutes.

5. Toronto is fresh off an extremely impressive 111-91 blowout win over the Eastern Conference’s top dog, the Boston Celtics. The win pushed the Raptors home record to a league-best 22-4 and they are now 37-16 overall. Toronto has also won three straight games while only trailing Boston by one game for the No. 1 spot in the Conference. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowery are the key cogs in the Raptors offensive system, considering both players combine to average 40.9 points, 11.5 assists, and 9.9 rebounds per outing. Toronto is a balanced club, ranking No. 3 in net rating and No. 8 in assist-to-turnover ratio. The Raptors will conclude their four-game homestand tonight against the Knicks and the final matchup for the two squads is set for March 11 at MSG.