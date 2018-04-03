5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks and Magic last met in Orlando on 2/22 in the first game back from the All-Star break. The Knicks came away with the win behind 26 points off the bench form Trey Burke, while his former Michigan teammate Tim Hardaway Jr. poured in 23.

2. This is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, and the Magic currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two matchups.

3. The Magic have lost 11 of their last 13 games. Nikola Vucevic, however, continues to be a threat down low, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds in his last 10 games.

4. After exploding for his first 20-point game of the season against Orlando over a month ago, Burke is averaging 16.3 ppg in 18 games since the All-Star break.

5. The Knicks announced yesterday that Troy Williams is out for the season after suffering a fractured jaw against the Pistons on Saturday. Enes Kanter (Back) is doubtful for tonight’s game. Jonathon Simmons is out tonight for the Magic with a wrist injury.