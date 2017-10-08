7:30 PM EST | Barclays Center

TV: MSG Network

1. On Friday night, the Knicks found some rhythm on the offensive side of the floor. In fact, the road team was explosive in the first half by dropping 62 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and an impressive 7-of-12 beyond the arc as a team. Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Doug McDermott combined for eight of New York’s 10 3-pointers in the Friday night contest against Washington.

2. Frank Ntilikina, Ron Baker, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and Luke Kornet did not dress in Washington D.C. on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O’Quinn did not play as well. For tonight’s game in Brooklyn, Ntilikina, Baker, Kuzminskas, and Kornet are all listed as doubtful.

3. Joakim Noah returned to the lineup for the first time in the preseason. In 12 minutes of game time, Noah posted five rebounds and two assists.

4. On Thursday night, Brooklyn improved to 2-0 by defeating the Heat 107-88. Jeremy Lin finished with a game-high 16 points, Sean Kilpatrick scored 14 off the pine, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson registered nine rebounds.

5. Tonight’s matchup will mark the second time the two teams have met in the preseason. Last Tuesday, the Nets captured a 115-107 win despite a late run from the Knicks in the fourth quarter. Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter combined for 34 points and Kristaps Porzingis posted 15 in the preseason opener against Brooklyn at MSG.