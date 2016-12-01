5 Things To Know: Porzingis-Towns Round II at MSG as Knicks Look to Sweep Season Series

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks withstood a furious comeback from the Timberwolves in a nail-bitter on Wednesday night in Minnesota. New York’s 17-point lead evaporated in the final quarter and Minnesota tied the contest with 24 seconds on the game clock. Once again, Carmelo Anthony delivered in the clutch with a quick pump fake, jab-step, and high-rising midrange jumper over the outstretched arms of Andrew Wiggins with two seconds remaining in the contest. The game-winner lifted the Knicks to a much needed 106-104 road win to improve their overall record to 9-9 while Minnesota dropped to 5-13.

2. Joakim Noah did not suit up in Wednesday’s game due to a sprained ankle and Courtney Lee suffered a ankle sprain in the first half of action in Minnesota. Head coach Jeff Hornacek placed Kyle O’Quinn at the center position for Noah and Justin Holiday started the second half for Lee. Noah and Lee are out for tonight’s contest. However, Lance Thomas will make his return to the floor after missing the previous nine games.

3. While Anthony hit the clutch bucket to seal the win, Kristaps Porzingis was the best player on the floor for New York on Wednesday. Porzingis hit 11-of-20 shots from the floor for a team-high 29 points in 38 minutes. The 7-3 power forward also snatched eight boards, dished out four assists, and recorded two blocks in the victory. Through 18 games, the second-year big man is putting up some gaudy stats, including hitting nearly 50 percent from the floor, 40 percent behind the arc, and a PER of 22. Porzingis is also the only player since 1973 to have an offensive rating of 120-plus while taking 15-plus field goals per game at age 21 or under per Basketball-Reference.com. The other player? Shaquille O’Neal.

4. Porzingis and Towns are developing a friendly rivalry early in their NBA careers. Towns was simply spectacular on Wednesday night in the first matchup between the two players this season. Minnesota’s prized player scored a career-high 47 points on 68 percent shooting from the floor. He also grabbed 18 boards and swatted three shots in the defeat. The two rising stars did not directly defend each other on Wednesday but the rivalry is building as their friendship fuels the competitive nature of their on the court encounters.

5. Keep an eye on the 3-point line and charity stripe in tonight’s rematch. The Knicks managed to eliminate the major disparity on the free throw line with their marksmanship from the arc. Minnesota reached the free throw line 39 times in Wednesday’s game compared to New York’s 15 attempts. The Wolves accumulated 32 points from those free shots at the stripe. The Knicks drilled 13-of-32 from downtown for 39 points. That seven-point differential was huge for the road team in the two-point victory. Hornacek and Tom Thibodeau may look to adjust the gameplan to offset theses drastic disparities from Wednesday night in Minnesota.