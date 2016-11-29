5 Things To Know: Porzingis and Towns Square Off in Knicks-Wolves First Tilt

7:00 PM EST | Target Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

UPDATE: Joakim Noah is out tonight with a sprained right ankle. Kyle O'Quinn will start in his place.



1. The Knicks are looking to rebound following two consecutive defeats against the Hornets and Thunder. Both games were highly competitive and Monday’s loss went down to the wire while Derrick Rose posted his season-high 30 points. Russell Westbrook put together another impressive outing with 27 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists to launch the visiting Thunder to a win. Despite the loss, New York’s home record is one of the best marks in the Eastern Conference at 7-3.

2. A topic of conversation at MSG Training Center on Tuesday surrounded the Knicks’ issues on the glass. Specifically, the contest against the Thunder where New York was outrebounded by 13 and head coach Jeff Hornacek said the team was “manhandled” on Monday night. When examining the statistics, the Knicks are actually a top team in terms of offensive rebounding, ranking fifth in offensive rebound percentage. Hornacek is most likely pointing to the defensive glass where his team is placed last in the league in defensive rebounding percentage. The Timberwolves also rank in the top five in offensive rebounding, which will create another challenge for the orange and blue in Wednesday’s contest in Minnesota.

3. Optimism reached peak levels in the Twin Cities this offseason as Tom Thibodeau took over the sidelines and the front office duties as president of basketball operations. The reigning Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns returns to join the 2015 Rookie of Year, Andrew Wiggins. The talented core also features Zach LaVine and Ricky Rubio. Entering the 2016-17 season, Minnesota could make the argument it owned the most talented young group of players in the NBA. 17 games into the year, the Timberwolves are 5-12 and 3-7 in their last 10 outings. Oddly enough, Minnesota ranks No. 1 in first half offense as opposed to dead last in second-half offense. Additionally, Thibodeau is attempting to figure out his closing lineup as Tyus Jones has played crunch time minutes in the fourth quarter after sitting most of the first half. Thibodeau has opted to use Jones over Rubio and rookie Kris Dunn in late game situations.

4. Wednesday’s contest at the Target Center offers a great opportunity to watch two of the rising stars in the league share the same floor. While they may not necessarily go head-to-head in terms of direct defensive assignments, Kristaps Porzingis and Towns are a must-see matchup. Last year, Towns outscored Porzingis in the first meeting 24-6 but the Knicks captured the win behind strong performances from Carmelo Anthony and Robin Lopez. In the second contest last season, Towns outperformed Porzingis in the box score in a loss to New York at MSG. However, Porzingis shined during All-Star Weekend in the Rising Stars game when he went toe-to-toe against Towns and scored 30 points on 12-of-shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 from long distance. Towns posted 18 points for Team USA. When comparing both players this year, the statistics are nearly even. Towns is averaging 21 points per game and Porzingis is at 20.9. Porzingis is shooting a higher percentage from the 3-point line while attempting 1.5 more per game and his effective field goal percentage is .26 more than Towns’ current mark. The two 21-year olds hope to put on a show on Wednesday in what could be the start of a friendly rivalry.

5. On Monday night, the Timberwolves surrendered 38 fourth quarter points in a 112-103 loss to Utah. Minnesota also allowed 60 points in the paint in its second straight loss after a win over Phoenix last Friday. The Timberwolves will host tonight’s game and then travel to New York for the final matchup against the Knicks this season on Friday before heading to Charlotte on Saturday.