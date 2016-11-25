5 Things To Know: Knicks Win Streak On The Line Against Hornets

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. Despite a slip-up against the Wizards last Thursday, the Knicks are playing their best ball of the season with four wins in their last five outings. New York has regained the home court advantage by reeling off five consecutive wins at Madison Square Garden. The latest victory featured some late-game drama as Derrick Rose buried a step-back jumper to secure the thrilling win over the Trail Blazers. Rose’s heroics, Kristaps Porzingis’ 31 points, and Brandon Jennings’ 11 dimes propelled New York to the win and it reached the .500 mark for the first time since October 29.

2. A player to keep an eye on is Jennings, considering the point guard is finding his grove off the bench for the Knicks. In his last five games, Jennings has tallied a total of 32 assists and in two of the games he’s handed out double-digit dimes. The assumption was Jennings would deliver a scoring burst off the bench but his playmaking is the real key for New York’s second unit success. Jennings adds the depth needed at the position while creating a different look for the opposition when he’s alongside Porzingis (when Hornacek staggers the lineup), Willy Hernangomez, and Mindaugus Kuzminskas.

3. On Thursday morning, head coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed to the media that center Joakim Noah was back at practice after missing the last two games with an illness. Kyle O’Quinn filled in as the replacement center in the starting lineup against Atlanta and Portland but Hornacek said he expects to start Noah on Friday night.

4. After reaching the playoffs last year, the Hornets are looking to build on the momentum gained during a 48-win 2015-16 season. Charlotte underwent a roster shakeup with Jeremy Lin’s departure to Brooklyn, Al Jefferson leaving for Indiana, and Courtney Lee inking a deal with the Knicks. They managed to retain Nic Batum and Marvin Williams while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returned following two shoulder surgeries last year. Charlotte acquired big man Roy Hibbert to replace Jefferson and Marco Belinelli was added to provide a scoring spark off the bench. Jeremy Lamb is back in the lineup for the Hornets after missing the last 10 games with a hamstring injury. Charlotte started the season strong with a 6-1 record but the team has suffered losses in five of its last seven games, including three straight heading into Friday’s tilt against New York.

5. The Hornets and Spurs battled in a back-and-forth contest that featured 32 lead changes. San Antonio held off Charlotte in the 119-114 win to drop the Hornets to 8-6 overall. Both teams shot the ball incredibly well and Charlotte was especially efficient by hitting 50.6 percent from the floor and 55 percent behind the arc on 20 attempts. Kemba Walker continues to surge this season after scoring 26 points grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out seven assists on Wednesday night. The lighting-fast point guard could be in the conversation for an All-Star bid this year as he’s averaging 24.8 points per game and a career-high shooting percentage from the field and 3-point line.