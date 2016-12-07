5 Things To Know: Knicks Streak On The Line With Defending Champs Entering MSG

8:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

UPDATE: DERRICK ROSE IS UNAVAILABLE TONIGHT (SORE LOWER BACK) AND WILL UNDERGO AN MRI



1. Last night, the Knicks took care of business in Miami by defeating a depleted Heat team 114-103. Carmelo Anthony caught fire in the second half, scoring 19 of his game-high 35 points in New York’s fourth straight victory. The Knicks offensive firepower was too much for Miami in the second half as they scored 61 and outscored the home team 61-49. Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah finished with double-doubles, Kyle O’Quinn scored 12 and grabbed seven boards off the pine, and Brandon Jennings dished out nine assists.

2. The Knicks are now the hottest team in the Eastern Conference with four straight wins and nine victories in their last 12 games. At 12-9, New York has jumped to the fifth spot in the standings while the team boasts a 9-3 record at Madison Square Garden (second best mark in the conference). The Knicks offensive rating continues to climb, which is at 12th in the NBA and they are averaging 104.8 points per game.

3. Entering Tuesday’s game, New York had all 15 players available for action. However, Rose was pulled in third quarter due to back spasms and he did not return to the contest.

4. The Cavaliers avoided a four-game slide in an impressive 116-112 win over the team chasing them in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James posted a season-high 34 points in 42 minutes to lift his club to a road win and second victory past Toronto this year. With the win, Cleveland maintained the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 14-5 overall. A negative aspect to Cleveland’s big win was J.R. Smith’s knee injury. The former Knick suffered from a hyperextended knee but an MRI revealed no major issues, leaving his status as day-to-day. However, Smith will not play in the contest against New York on Wednesday night. Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue may start DeAndre Liggins at the shooting guard spot in place of Smith if Monday night is any indication. Lue mentioned to reporters that he would like to utilize Iman Shumpert, Richard Jefferson, and Mike Dunleavy off the bench but he’ll make a final decision on Wednesday after identifying New York’s starting group.

5. It’s safe to say the Knicks have grown quite a bit since the opening night loss to the Cavaliers on October 26. New York faced a Cleveland team on ring ceremony night in front of a raucous crowd at Quicken Loans Arena. James posted a triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 29, and Cleveland launched 35 3-pointers in the win. New York struggled to shoot from the floor, only connecting on 36.8 percent of its attempts. Following this matchup, the Cavaliers return to Cleveland for a three-game homestand while the Knicks hit the road on a five-game west coast trip.