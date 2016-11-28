5 Things To Know: The Knicks Square Off Against Westbrook and Thunder at MSG

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. On Saturday night, the Knicks comeback bid fell short in Charlotte as they suffered a 107-102 defeat. In the rare back-to-back against the same opponent, New York outscored the Hornets 55-49 in the second half but the 38 points allowed in the first quarter created too deep of a hole for the visiting team. Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor and he connected on 9-of-11 attempts at the charity stripe. On Friday night, Carmelo Anthony played the role of hero by sinking a turnaround, fading jumper in overtime to secure the win. The Knicks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference at 8-8 overall. New York is establishing some home court dominance this season as it boasts a 7-2 mark at Madison Square Garden.

2. Head coach Jeff Hornacek will continue to adjust his lineup around the return of Joakim Noah. The big man joined the team on Friday night after missing the two previous games with an illness. Regaining his conditioning has been an issue and he only played 12 minutes on Saturday night in Charlotte. Down the stretch, Hornacek has opted to play Porzingis, Kyle O’Quinn, or Willy Hernangomez at the center spot.

3. There’s one left standing in OKC. The talent-rich franchise has traded James Harden, Serge Ibaka, and lost former MVP Kevin Durant in free agency. Westbrook is the lone member of the original four in Oklahoma City as the Thunder attempted to replenish the roster this offseason by acquiring Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilysolva (later traded for Jerami Grant), and rookie Domantas Sabonis. Head coach Billy Donovan is now faced with the challenge of reconfiguring this newly formed group and rebound from the heartbreaking loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals after holding a 3-1 series lead.

4. Entering the Westbrook Experience is a scary proposition for any opposition. The ultra-athletic point guard ranks No. 2 in points and assists per game along with holding the top spot in the triple-doubles category with seven this year. He’s posting nearly 10 more points, four more rebounds, and four more assists per game than his career averages during this torrid run to start the season. In fact, Westbrook has the sixth-most triple-doubles in NBA history. Incredibly, Westbrook tied LeBron James on Saturday with his 44th triple-double, reached in 395 fewer games, according to ESPN Stats & Info. There might not be a more impactful and important player to his team than Westbrook. He’s a force of nature that relies on jaw-dropping strength and athleticism to create devastating open floor opportunities and highlight-reel finishes at the rim. Westbrook also owns a deadly pull-up midrange jumper and his 3-point percentage has increased to 34 percent this season.

5. Oklahoma City won its second straight game on Saturday night in a 106-88 victory over the Pistons. By dominating the paint with 62 points and shooting 50 percent from the floor, the Thunder rolled to a home win and sixth place in the current Western Conference standings. At 10-8, Oklahoma City is only 3-4 on the road this season and will make its lone trip to Madison Square Garden this season.