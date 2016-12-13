5 Things To Know: Knicks Seek Third Straight Win in Phoenix

9:00 PM EST | Talking Stick Resort Arena

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks are fresh off their second consecutive win on the current five-game road trip. On Sunday night, New York held off a feisty Lakers group en route to a 118-112 victory. By connecting on 45.5 percent from the 3-point line and some clutch plays down the stretch, the Knicks managed to secure their seventh win in their last 10 outings. With the victory and the Hornets loss, New York now sits in third place in the latest conference standings as one of the hottest teams out east. 2003 is the last time the Knicks started 2-0 on a road trip of at least five games. New York is also climbing the ranks in the offensive rating department where they are 11th in the NBA.

2. Derrick Rose returned to the lineup on Sunday night after missing two games and showed no rust. The athletic point guard hit his first seven shots from the floor while posting 25 points (12-15 FG) in the win. Kyle O’Quinn did not suit up for Sunday’s tilt due to a sprained ankle but he is expected to dress for tonight’s contest in Phoenix.

3. Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek returns to Phoenix where he coached for 2 ½ seasons. In 2013-14, Hornacek led the Suns to an impressive 48-34 record and finished runner-up for NBA Coach of the Year honors.

4. The Suns entered the 2016-17 season with an interesting mix of young talent, veterans, and a coach in his first full year at the helm. Phoenix used two lottery picks on Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss this past summer, Leandro Barbosa and Jared Dudley returned in free agency, and the team welcomed back Eric Bledsoe from injury. One could argue the key man for the Suns heading into the season was second-year standout Devin Booker, who showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie campaign and finished with averages of 13.8 points per game and 34 percent shooting from downtown. Through 24 games into this season, Phoenix has struggled, posting a 7-17 overall record heading into the matchup against the Knicks while only holding a 3-7 mark at home. The Suns have missed forward T.J. Warren for the past three weeks (averaging 18 points per game) due to a minor head injury. During the time Warren has been sidelined, Phoenix has lost eight of 11. Warren is nearing a return to the floor and listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s contest.

5. On Sunday night, the Suns lost a nail-biter to the Pelicans, 120-119 in overtime. Bledsoe dropped 32 points in 40 minutes and former Knick Tyson Chandler hauled down a season-high 21 rebounds but New Orleans escaped with a win on a night where Anthony Davis was held to just 14 points. Phoenix remains one of the top teams in the league in pace of play. At No. 2 in the NBA, the Suns like to get up and down the floor in rapid fashion and they are No.1 in field goals attempted.