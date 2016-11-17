5 Things To Know: Knicks Seek 3 Wins in a Row in Road Matchup Against Wizards

7:00 PM EST | Verizon Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. Kristaps Porzingis stole the show at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Wednesday night. The second-year man displayed his array of skills in a dazzling 35-point performance to lead the Knicks to a 105-102 win over Detroit. Porzingis reached his career-high in points scored by nailing 13-of-22 shots from the floor, drilling three buckets from downtown, and adding seven boards to the final box score. With a team-leading PER of 22.8, Porzingis is gaining momentum by scoring 20-plus points in four of his last five games.

2. While Porzingis’ night was spectacular, it’s important to note the play of Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose, and Joakim Noah in New York’s second straight win. Anthony hit timely buckets to stave off the comeback from Detroit as he scored 22 points in an efficient (9-17 FG / 4-6 3-PT) outing. After sitting out the second half of Monday’s game due to lineup adjustments, Noah showed up in the rebounding department by hauling down a game-high15 boards and defending Andre Drummond. Quietly, Rose put together a nice all-around performance with 15 points (7-15 FG), five rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes. As mentioned above, the Knicks registered their second consecutive victory and are nearing the .500 mark with a 5-6 overall record.

3. The Wizards envisioned a rebirth in 2016-17 by bringing in head coach Scott Brooks to lead John Wall and Bradley Beal back to the playoffs. Unfortunately for the fans in D.C., Brooks’ group is off to a rocky 2-8 start to the season, including three straight defeats. Washington has yet to win a game on the road but two of its victories have come against two teams (Atlanta and Boston) that figure to be in the postseason discussion at the end of the year. The Wizards are struggling to score as they rank 22nd in points and 23rd in offensive rating.

4. One could point to Washington’s struggles directly at the injury issues surrounding shooting guard Brady Beal. The 23-year old missed his third straight game last night due to a right thigh injury and is listed as questionable for the contest against the Knicks. Beal was averaging 15.4 points per game while only 36.6 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent behind the arc.

5. The Wizards were outscored by 14 in the first quarter in last night’s game against the 76ers. Despite a valiant comeback and trimming the lead to just three points with 1:29 to play, Washington suffered a 109-102 defeat in Philly. Wall attempted to carry the Wizards with 23 of his 27 points in the second half but it was simply not enough as they dropped the first of a back-to-back. Washington begins a three-game homestand over the next five days starting with the matchup against the Knicks tonight.