5 Things To Know: Knicks Next Stop in LA for Showdown Against Lakers

9:30 PM EST | Staples Center

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. Carmelo Anthony shook off a rough night against the Cavaliers in a dominating, 33-point performance against the Kings on Friday. The Knicks small forward scored 23 of his 33 in the first half, grabbed seven boards, and dished out four assists in the 103-100 win. New York completed the season series sweep over Sacramento while starting the five-game road trip on a positive note with the victory. At 13-10 overall, the Knicks are currently in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings heading into Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

2. Derrick Rose has missed the last two games with a sore lower back. The Knicks point guard suffered from back spasms in Miami during the second half of action against the Heat last Tuesday night. Rose was able to participate in the entire practice session at USC on Saturday afternoon. He said, “I feel good. I feel like it’s a go,” in reference to his availability for Sunday’s game against the Lakers.

3. A monumental shift has occurred in Los Angeles as the Lakers franchise has pivoted from the Kobe Bryant era to a new frontier featuring young faces and a former champion calling the shots on the sidelines. With Bryant retired, the Lakers are in rebuild mode, which was evident by the draft pick of Brandon Ingram at No. 2 overall this past summer. Luol Deng was signed during the offseason to provide some veteran stability around the youth that includes second-year standout D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, and Julius Randle. Center Timofey Mozgov was also acquired to round out an intriguing group for rookie head coach Luke Walton. Projected as a lottery team, Los Angeles could be considered overachievers at this point with a 10-15 overall record, just two games outside the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

4. Los Angeles is on a five-game losing skid following a 119-115 defeat on Friday night. Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points and the Suns bench accumulated 59 points to lift Phoenix over the Lakers at Staples Center. The Suns shot 47.4 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent behind the arc to drop Los Angeles to 6-6 in home games. Following Sunday’s game against the Knicks, the Lakers will hit the road for a long seven-game trip that concludes on December 23.

5. Walton said Russell could return to the lineup for Sunday’s matchup against the Knicks after missing significant time with a sore knee, according to ESPN.com’s Baxter Holmes. In the midst of Russell’s absence, Lou Williams has provided the offensive firepower for the Lakers off the pine. Williams scored 35 points on Friday night to bring his total to 137 his last four games, the most by any player off the bench in a four-game span. He is now Los Angeles’ leading scorer at 19.3 points per game this season.