5 Things To Know: Knicks Look for Three Straight Wins With Matchup Against Cousins’ Kings

7:30 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

UPDATE: Joakim Noah will play. Courtney Lee is out with an ankle injury.

1. New York’s second straight win was sparked by the play of Kyle O’Quinn. The Queens native scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and hauled down seven of his 13 boards on the offensive glass while filling in for Joakim Noah in the starting lineup. O’Quinn’s monster performance, Carmelo Anthony’s 29 points, and Derrick Rose’s 24 was the difference in another narrow victory over the Timberwolves. At one point during the third quarter, the Knicks offensive rating reached 131 and the home team compiled 98 points through three periods of action. New York’s offense is starting to gain steam, considering it’s now the 12th best offensive rating in the league. The Knicks are 10-9 on the season following the Friday night win and they are now tied with Indiana and Oklahoma City for the second-most home wins in the NBA. At 8-3 at MSG, New York will host Sacramento on Sunday night before a matchup at Miami on Tuesday night and then the defending champs head to New York on Wednesday night.

2. The Knicks practiced on Saturday afternoon at MSG Training Center to prepare for the matchup against the Kings. Noah and Courtney Lee missed Friday night’s game against Minnesota due to ankle injuries. On Saturday, Noah participated in the entire practice session while Lee was limited. Lance Thomas logged three minutes on Friday trying to ease his way back into the rotation after missing the previous nine games.

3. Major changes occurred in Sacramento this offseason as the franchise completed the new downtown arena and hired a new head coach to lead a team that is suffering from the second-longest playoff drought in the NBA. Former Grizzles head coach Dave Joerger took the reigns over the summer in hopes of steering the club in the right direction after a 33-win 2015-16 campaign. Rajon Rondo is no longer the point guard in charge as he signed a deal with Chicago, former Knick Arron Afflalo was acquired in the offseason, and Matt Barnes returned to his hometown in free agency. Through 19 games, Sacramento is 7-12 on the season and currently 11th place in the Western conference. The Kings are just 3-7 on the road with three losses in their last four outings.

4. An odd set of circumstances forced the Sixers and Kings game to be postponed on Wednesday. The floor at the Wells Fargo Center was too wet for the game to take place and an hour after tipoff was scheduled; the game was called off, which created an extended layoff for Sacramento.

5. Sacramento fell in a narrow defeat on Friday night to the Celtics at TD Garden. A fourth quarter dry spell doomed the Kings along with poor shooting from the floor (37.9%) and behind the 3-point line (23.1%). Cousins registered a game-high 28 points but the play of Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas (combined for 46) was too much for Sacramento in the loss. The Kings are in the midst of long six-game road trip that concludes in Dallas on Wednesday night.