5 Things To Know: The Knicks Look to Build Momentum in Beantown

7:30 PM EST | TD Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks controlled three quarters of action on Sunday afternoon against the Jazz. However, a fourth quarter burst from Utah created separation and eventually led to a 114-109 win for the road squad. Looking at the game from a glass half full perspective, New York scored 109 points on a premier defensive team that figures to be in the upper echelon of the Western Conference at the end of the season. Additionally, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 56 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocked shots.

2. New York’s final numbers wee quite impressive considering the deficit the team faced in the first half. When examining the advanced metrics against Brooklyn, the Knicks offensive rating was strong at 108.7, the defensive rating was 94.9, and the team’s pace number was 101.2. If New York can replicate these numbers on a consistent basis, it will find a regular spot in the win column throughout the season.

3. Willy Hernangomez may have earned a spot in the rotation with an impressive performance off the pine on Wednesday night. The Knicks rookie played 14 minutes, hit 6-of-7 shots from the floor, grabbed six boards, and posted 14 points. Following the win over the Nets, head coach Jeff Hornacek acknowledged the coaching staff needs to get the young man on the floor to learn the game and opposing players around the league. Hernangomez and the “Euro Crew” put together a 20-7 start to the fourth quarter against Brooklyn as Brandon Jennings manned the point guard position.

4. Boston is dealing with significant injury issues during a current three-game slide. According to media reports, Al Horford participated in light non-contract practice on Thursday. Head coach Brad Stevens told the press he is listed as doubtful for the contest against the Knicks. Jae Crowder is also sidelined for the Celtics with an ankle injury. The small forward is a key member for Boston, considering he’s averaging 13.5 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting from the floor and 47.4 behind the arc while playing an important role on defense.

5. As mentioned above, the Celtics are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Boston lost to the Cavaliers, Nuggets, and to the Wizards on Wednesday night. In the three losses, the Celtics are giving up an average of 123 points per game. Boston is an efficient shooting team, ranking second in field goal percentage and fifth in 3-point percentage in the NBA. At TD Garden, the Celtics are a strong team thus far, boasting a 2-1 record.